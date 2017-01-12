Man cleared in Heartland Wholesale break-in

Fort RCMP have cleared a man in the January 2 break and enter at Heartland Wholesale.

From surveillance video, police believe six suspects entered the business by breaking a window. They rummaged around for a bit and were scared off by the alarm system.

RCMP updated the investigation after a man came forward to police and cooperated fully with the investigation.

"As a result of our investigation, he is no longer considered a suspect in this occurence and the investigation is ongoing," stated Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Inspector Chris Culhane.

Mounties say the suspects were driving a white Dodge Grand Caravan minivan. They were seen on surveillance video in a new-model Chevrolet Silverado truck at a fuel station earlier.

The RCMP ask if anyone has any information that could help their investigation to contact them at (780) 997-7900 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.