It was another very successful season for Operation Red Nose.

Operated by the Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club, the program sees groups of volunteers get people and their vehicles home safe.

"We wrapped up on New Year's Day at 4:30 in the morning. Over the course of the five weeks we had given 109 rides, we had 52 volunteers, and we drove 2246 kms," said Stew Hennig, one of the organizers.

Thanks to the volunteers, 168 people made it home without any sort of problems or concerns.

The program is free, but many people leave tips that get added up and put back into the community.

"All the money collected through donations goes back to youth organizations in Fort Saskatchewan. We have a Rotary website you can visit to send your application for soccer teams, hockey teams, swim clubs, we do all kinds of things. A committee will go through them and see what fits with our basic criteria and what money we have to offer. In the past we've been asked to donate for things like playgrounds, but those are hundreds of thousands of dollars. Our $500 donation wouldn't be enough to make a big difference. But doing a breakfast program, $500 worth of food can make a real difference. So we look at the things where we can make the most impact."

Boys scouts, girls guides, and minor football clubs are some of the organizations that have received funding in recent years.

Applications are now being accepted and must be submitted by January 20.