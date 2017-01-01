Fort Cinema offers refreshing change from big franchises

There's a lot to be said about keeping things traditional.

That's why, even though it is a bit of a struggle for a local theatre such as Fort Cinema to keep up with franchises like Cineplex, it still maintains a friendly, home-like feeling.

"We work really hard and tirelessly to get these movies here, to keep them here, to keep us up and running and to keep the mom and pop type of shop here," said Fort Cinema manager, Mandy George.

Even with this year's admission prices going up by a dollar, Fort Cinema's prices have remained relatively the same since they first opened.

"One thing to remember - how many times has the minimum wage gone up in the last couple of years," said George. "We haven't raised our prices once (on concession). So there's a lot of things to put into consideration that we're not out to gouge our patrons. We're just here to stay open to have a local theatre so you don't have to drive the highway."

A general admission ticket at Cineplex is $13.25, at Fort Cinema it's $11.

The theatre still feels like a classic movie-going experience with equipment upgrades to handle 3D films not on George's radar.

Treating their patrons like family has worked well for the theatre, as they have seen not only people coming in to see a movie from Fort Saskatchewan, but also from outside the city including Edmonton, St. Albert, Spruce Grove, Gibbons, Redwater and the army base.

"They don't bother with the big places anymore because they come here and they feel like they're at home," said George.

Fort Cinema won the 2016 Chamber Business Award for customer service.