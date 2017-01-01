  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
There's a lot to be said about keeping things traditional.
 
That's why, even though it is a bit of a struggle for a local theatre such as Fort Cinema to keep up with franchises like Cineplex, it still maintains a friendly, home-like feeling.
 
"We work really hard and tirelessly to get these movies here, to keep them here, to keep us up and running and to keep the mom and pop type of shop here," said Fort Cinema manager, Mandy George.
 
Even with this year's admission prices going up by a dollar, Fort Cinema's prices have remained relatively the same since they first opened.
 
"One thing to remember - how many times has the minimum wage gone up in the last couple of years," said George. "We haven't raised our prices once (on concession). So there's a lot of things to put into consideration that we're not out to gouge our patrons. We're just here to stay open to have a local theatre so you don't have to drive the highway."
 
A general admission ticket at Cineplex is $13.25, at Fort Cinema it's $11.
 
The theatre still feels like a classic movie-going experience with equipment upgrades to handle 3D films not on George's radar.
 
Treating their patrons like family has worked well for the theatre, as they have seen not only people coming in to see a movie from Fort Saskatchewan, but also from outside the city including Edmonton, St. Albert, Spruce Grove, Gibbons, Redwater and the army base.
 
"They don't bother with the big places anymore because they come here and they feel like they're at home," said George.
 
Fort Cinema won the 2016 Chamber Business Award for customer service.

More Local News

Fort Cinema offers refreshing change from big franchises

There's a lot to be said about keeping things traditional.

New vehicle on patrol for Municipal Enforcement

A fourth Municipal Enforcement patrol vehicle will soon be ready to serve the city.

Attempted break and enter in Bruderheim

Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who tried to break into a Bruderheim home.

Fort Saskatchewan's top news stories of 2016

As the year winds down, it's time to take a look back at the biggest stories of 2016.

Mayor Katchur's look back on 2016 and ahead to 2017

With New Year's Eve fast approaching, there is a lot to look forward to in 2017.

Celebrate the New Year with family

Families now have a place to celebrate the New Year!

Sturgeon County offering a different way of paying taxes

Sturgeon County has another way its citizens can pay their taxes.

Scott Cook to release unique new album

Next month, a Sherwood Park-based musician will introduce his latest material.

Hitchhiker dies in Highway 21 collision

A 28-year-old man is dead following a collision early Wednesday morning (December 28).

Bruderheim looks to tap into United Way programs

Bruderheim's mayor is delighted with the programs United Way offers to help communities.

Strathcona County wins again with transparent financial reporting

Strathcona County has earned another significant award.

Concrete goals will help fitness resolutions

With a new year comes a new outlook and for many, that means a decision to get into a healthier lifestyle.

Police looking for Stephen Robinchaud

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for Stephen Robinchaud.

Prepaid or Plan: Which is your best option?

How do you know whether to go prepaid or with a plan when looking for a new phone?

New year, new taxes for Albertans

Time to stock up, with the new year comes new taxes and tax increases.

Sturgeon and Westlock Foundations merge for the better

Sturgeon Foundation and Westlock Foundation have been merged into a single group.

Updated: fatal crash on Highway 21

A morning crash shut down Highway 21 south of Sherwood Park this morning (December 28).

Fort drivers thinking twice before driving impaired

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are impressed with the low numbers for impaired driving.

Local mother's murderer files for appeal

After being found guilty of the murder of a local mother of three, Mark Lindsay is appealing his conviction.

Fort residents looking for value vacations in Cuba and Mexico

Midway through the busiest time of year for travel, Fort residents are looking for value in their holidays.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Grant for Judo provincials in 2017

A new home for the Chamber of Commerce

École Parc Élémentaire fostering innovative children

Updated: police say Walker returned to owner

Candy Cane Checkstops: a sweet reward for sober drivers

Plenty happening to keep busy over Christmas break

Santa Claus excited to visit Fort Saskatchewan

Redwater modernizes CAO Bylaw

Updated: Jerry Sullivan of Sherwood Park found

Christmas is the perfect time to shop local

Tips on prepping for finals

Redwater Council kicks fitness club into gear

Local Legion has executive change up

EIPS Board faces tough decision on Ministik School

Bruderheim councillors shocked at loader repair bill

$7-million in damages from Sherwood Park fire

Chamber questioning local tax inaccuracies

Citizens bringing warmth to Fort Saskatchewan

Local mom gets helping hand for the holidays

Beating the darkness and winter blues

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

BNI Lunch Meeting

05 January 2017 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Southfort Inn, Fort Saskatchewan





CJHL: Edmonton Mustangs vs. Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks

06 January 2017 8:00 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





Fort Saskatchewan Pottery Guild Class Registration

07 January 2017 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Dow Centennial Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AMHL: Fort Sask Midget AAA Rangers vs. St. Albert Raiders

07 January 2017 1:45 pm

Akinsdale arena, St. Albert





AMMHL: KC Centennials vs. Fort Sask Minor Midget AAA Rangers

07 January 2017 5:00 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AJFHL: Calgary Warriors vs. Fort Saskatchewan Fury

07 January 2017 7:30 pm

Dow Centennial Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AMBHL: Lloydminster Bobcats vs. Fort Sask Bantam AAA The

08 January 2017 12:15 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





Login