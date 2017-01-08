Local teacher bringing unique learning experience to students

A Fort Saskatchewan teacher is taking learning to a new level .



For two years, Our Lady of the Angels (OLA) grade eight sciences and technologies teacher Scott Hebert, has been teaching his students using the concept of gamification .



"This is something that's been pretty big in Europe and pretty present here, but it's a lot more noticeable in business and advertising than it is in education," said Hebert, "I'm among a handful of teachers across North America that actually apply this idea."



Gamification uses game design elements towards non-game environments such as education.



Through this concept, Hebert has adapted his class curriculum into a medieval themed setting, called Scientia Terra, with different lands and levels for each unit that the students go through in the semester.



"I've got five different units that I've got to cover. So I made those the lands of the game. I gave it missions and quests and broke each unit down and designed work based similar to movies and books."



In the class, the students pose as adventurers led by Hebert, known as Master Heebs , who are tracking down the Minotaur King, who has ransacked the kingdom. Along the way, the students encounter different obstacles and people that they have to work with to continue their adventure.



"I have them write a book based on science concepts. Or they meet someone who gets hit in the head and they're losing all their memories of all their work, so (the students) have to figure out a way to preserve the knowledge," Hebert explained. "It's to give the kids a creative control of how work is submitted and presented."



Hebert has found the motivation for learning has increased in students of all learning styles since implementing the concept to his classroom.



"All learners succeed because I don't focus on one particular style. When the kids control the level of passion and the style of delivery, the work is huge because you don't kill their creative control."



In 2013, Hebert was named as one of the top 20 teachers in Alberta through the Alberta Excellence in Teaching Awards. In 2015, his classroom was named the Best Project of Gamification in Education globally.