Local mother's murderer files for appeal

After being found guilty of the murder of a local mother of three, Mark Lindsay is appealing his conviction.

In 2011, Fort Saskatchewan resident Dana Turner was found dead outside of Innisfail; her ex-boyfriend, Mark Lindsay, was found guilty of her murder and now is attempting to overturn the court's decision.

After confessing to murdering Turner during a taped RCMP interrogation, Lindsay proceeded to plead not guilty during his trial due to his mental state at the time.

In May of 2016, Lindsay was convicted of second degree murder and in October was sentenced to life in prison with 16 years of parole ineligibility.

Barely a month after the sentencing, Lindsay's lawyer filed a notice of appeal.

The defense intends to appeal Lindsay's conviction on the basis that evidence from an expert witness was not properly assessed by the judge.