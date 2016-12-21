Local mom gets helping hand for the holidays

A struggling Fort mom got a hand up for the holidays, courtesy of Heartland Ford and an anonymous local buisness.

Single mom, Misty Wilkinson, works hard for the money she earns, granted it's not much.

She went through some hard times this year, including her vehicle falling apart. Electrical issues plagued her vehicle as police pulled her over time and time again.

Unable to afford a vehicle, Wilkinson was left to plead her situation to officers, with one officer going so far as to trying to fix the wiring issues.

"I just started reaching out to friends," said Wilkinson. "If anybody had a vehicle that was in the $500 range, which was really all I could afford, or had something that I could make payments on, something like that."

After a friend posted a plea on Facebook, a local business decided to 'anonymously' adopt Wilkinson's family to help her out, something they do every year. The owners of Heartland Ford, Kelly and Sue O'Connell, also heard about Wilkinson's situation and gave the struggling mom a reliable vehicle to replace the deteriorating one.

"It was the biggest relief, the biggest miracle, even after a couple of days now I still really don't have words for how grateful I am for their help."

Wilkinson encourages people to stay positive no matter what and, "Keep the faith in the good of people."