Local Legion has executive change up

The Legion's yearly elections resulted in three new executive officers and a new President.

While new officers will not receive their official position titles until the new year, voting is closed and the executive has been installed.

"There's 12 positions, with myself that makes 13," said President-elect Ken Briggs.

The executive officers decide what the Legion will prioritize going forward.

"We address decisions at any executive meeting closed to executive and present to membership at the next general meeting. A vote is held at that time and if it is approved we go forth, if not we advise to bring up at a later date," Briggs added.

Also under executive jurisdiction are improvements to the Legion, participation in city events, bringing in new members, special events and committees as well as budgeting to support not-for-profit organizations.

While the executive has has a host of responsibilities, President-elect Ken Briggs has his own specific focus.

"I've been handling, as a member of a Legion for the past three years, the float entered in the Canada Day parade and I want to focus on that this year as a part one of my many duties," Briggs said.

January 2, 2017 marks the Legion's first full meeting with their new officers and president.