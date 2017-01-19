Local Co-op waves 'Good Buy to Hunger'

Fort Saskatchewan families in need are getting help from a local business.

Co-op's Good Buy to Hunger Campaign raised $11,488.80 in December for the City of Fort Saskatchewan's Food Gatherer's Society.

"So many of our local residents are in need, and here at the Co-op we are all about community," said Station Square Co-op manager Patsy Hawryluk. "We really want to be that vessel that the community can give back to itself."

Shoppers had two ways to donate. Cash donations were accepted at the till or pre-packaged hunger bags were filled with items the Food Bank needs.

Good Buy to Hunger has run every December for the past three years.