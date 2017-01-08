Local band getting ready to open for Marianas Trench

Local band, the MNKD, are getting ready for their biggest opportunity.

They won a contest in October and will play before 15,000 people at the SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, opening up for Marianas Trench.

Recently the band has been working on perfecting their performance.

"We were kind of feeling under the pressure for a little bit, but things have actually slowed down. Right now we're rehearsing a lot and we have some live shows coming up just to shake the cobwebs off and get back into connecting with people, and understanding how to work a crowd and execute our songs," said drummer Max Pankiw.

The show was originally on November 10, but was rescheduled to February 6 due to Marianas Trench lead singer Joshua Ramsey's throat problems.

"We've done a quite a bit to the songs. There's a lot of behind the scenes work that goes into playing to a backing track. We only have three guys in the band and Steve doesn't play much guitar on the EP tracks. So there's a lot of balancing and mixing the hundred or so tracks that are in one of our songs. Aside from that, there's practicing and getting tight and learning how to feed off each other."

As far as planning any crazy stage antics, the band feels it's best to improvise and go with the moment.