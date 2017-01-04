Littlewood supports abolishing Daylight Savings Time

Fort-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood has announced her support for abolishing Daylight Savings Time.

It's been a conversation piece for years and it's finally reached the Legislature.

After a Vegreville petition started by resident Ruby Kassian managed to gain nearly 3,000 signatures in favour of scrapping Daylight Savings Time, New Democrat MLA Thomas Dang took it on as a Private Member's Bill.

Littlewood has heard from numerous constituents about the time change affecting various aspects of their health as well as the impact on seniors and farmers.

"There are studies that show that there is huge loss of work productivity in those days that come after the time changes, so it is something that not only impacts us health-wise but also our economy at the same time," the MLA commented.

Progressive Conservative MLA Richard Starke (Lloydminster-Vermillion) put forward another petition from his constituency, looking to abolish the fall-back-spring-forward.

"There is a lot of cross-party line agreement that this is something Albertans want to see gotten rid of," said Littlewood.

Alberta wouldn't be alone in abolishing the time change. Saskatchewan and states like Arizona abolished it some time ago.

Littlewood called the time change antiquated, claiming the majority of Albertans don't want to deal with the hassle when business is conducted 24 hours a day.

The bill is expected to be up for debate in the Legislature sometime this spring.