Life in the Heartland hosts update and outreach forum

Life in the Heartland hosted various industrial partners and members of the media for a forum regarding the state of the region.

The meeting emphasized an importance of communicating with the public, not just for safety, but for positive project news.

"A lot of people either work in industry or their day-to-day is impacted by traffic and transportation," said Vanessa Goodman, chair of Life in the Heartland. "If you look on the horizon, industry is right there. It's a visible part of our community."

Some of the bigger topics included safety and emergency response, air quality monitoring, a water project and noise management.

"The community thinks it's really important to stay up-to-date on what's happening."

Exciting news was announced by various members, including Fort Air Partnership, who say they'll be sending a portable air monitoring unit to rural communities that don't have a permanent monitoring station.

Meeting attendees also suggested ways the groups could improve communication with the public, like making website information more easily understandable (for those who are unfamiliar with industrial activities and terminology).

The meeting ended with all industrial businesses and levels of government working to improve the health of the economy and planet.