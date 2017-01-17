Land Trust Society folds as industrial activity slows

The Land Trust Society has dissolved.

The joint undertaking by Sturgeon and Strathcona County, as well as various industrial partners, was originally conceived when up to 12 upgraders were expected in the area. The objective was to purchase land from residents and assist them in relocating to similar land away from industry.

Establish in 2006, the Land Trust Society helped grow the area.

"The reason for the Land Trust Society dissolving was, as you can imagine, in the absence of new industry coming in, when you buy high and sell low, it's not a sustainable proposition," explained Peter Tarnawsky, former chair of the Society.

In twn years, the society moved 13 families out of the Heartland industrial zone. There are still residents within the 4.5 kilometre radius of the society's model, chosing to reside within the Heartland.

Tarnawsky knows of no other societies that do similar work to the Land Trust Society.

Their last annual general meeting was held in October of 2016.