Keyera land purchase shows confidence in Heartland

Keyera has purchased 1,290 acres in the Heartland.

In what is being hailed by many as a show of confidence in the Heartland and economy, Keyera is beginning to draw up the plans.

"We're very excited for this acquisition as it provides Keyera with a number of different opportunities," said Keyera's director of investor relations, Lavonne Zdunich.

Purchased from Sansol, the land is close to other developments Keyera has in the area, opening up the opportunity to connect with their other facilities.

The purchased land is located on the west side of Highway 15 between Range Roads 214 and 220.

"Keyera is absolutely confident in the western Canada sedimentary basin and the Alberta Industrial Heartland."

Keyera provides mid-stream solutions for the oil and gas industry including NGL gathering and processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, logistics and marketing services.