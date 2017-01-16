Counterfeit money making its way around province

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
Counterfeit money has made its way around Alberta.

The newer polymer bills are tougher to reciprocate, but fake bills continue to pop up.

"It's one of the oldest crimes in history. There are numerous security features built within the bill that include raised ink, holograms and clear windows," said Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Constable Suzanne Ahlstrom.
 
Checking security features on bank notes is quick and easy. Simply look at it and flip it.
 
Verify at least two or three security features before accepting a bill. Check for the behaviour of the security features, not just their presence. If there's still doubts, check more security features. Compare a suspect note with one that's genuine. Learn the security features of U.S. currency and how to verify them.
 
To fight counterfeiting, the Bank of Canada offers free training materials to help the public, businesses, and police agencies use the security features in genuine bank notes.
 
If offered a counterfeit note during a transaction, assess the situation to make sure you're not at risk. Then do the following:
- Politely refuse the note and explain that you suspect it may be counterfeit
- Ask for another note (and check it too)
- Advise the person to check the note with the local police
- Inform local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money
 
What to do if you suspect that a note is counterfeit after a transaction:
- Keep the note and record all relevant information (denomination, serial number etc.)
- Record the details of how you received the note: time, context, description of the person who gave you the note, description of any accomplices, vehicle license plate number, etc.
- Contact local police. If it's real, you'll get it back
 
"It is a crime to knowingly use a counterfeit bill. So if you suspect you have one it never hurts to bring it down to the detachment. Unfortunately, the last person stuck with the counterfeit bill is out that money."
 
Knowingly in possession of counterfeit currency is an indictable offense and punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

$50 and $100 Canadian and American bank notes are the most common.
 
According to RCMP, instances of counterfeit bills are very minimal in Fort Saskatchewan.



