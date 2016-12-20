It's almost too late to mail Christmas cheer

Still have to send packages in time for Christmas? Hurry, time's running out!

According to Canada Post, well-wishers have until Thursday (December 22) to mail out a Christmas parcel.

Anyone who wants to mail a card in-province is needs to send it today. Today is also the deadline for packages to Europe.

The deadline for local Christmas card delivery and packages to the United States is tomorrow (Wednesday, December 21).

For other things, it's too late.

The deadline for mailing Christmas cards outside Alberta was yesterday. Yesterday was also the last day to mail a package to Australia, New Zealand or Asia.

The last day to mail cards through Canada Post to the majority of the world was December 5.

If items are shipped with other companies like FedEx, there's still time to send out Christmas greetings. Most of their deadlines are not until Thursday.