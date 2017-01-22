Invaluable job hunting resources available

Help is available finding the job you want.

The importance of being well prepared when job hunting is always essential, but even more so when the supply of workers exceeds the demand



Careers Under Construction offers an array of information, tools and support you'll need in a highly competitive marketplace.



"We are a full career employment resource centre. We have job postings for our service area. We have career counselors here that can help with resumes, cover letters and career counselling," said Aimee Penny, Careers Under Construction regional manager.



Other resources offered include workshops, such as interview skills, job search techniques and computer classes. Fax machines, computers, telephones and support system are also on hand to help in your search for employment.



If you're unsure, the job shadowing program is perfect for career exploration is available, as well as a job placement program. Job coaches can help with the marketing side of finding new employment.

Learn how to stand out from the rest.