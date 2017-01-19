International Guitar Night at the Shell Theatre

Two world-renowned guitar players are in town Thursday night (January 19).

Indian slide guitarist Debashish Bhattacharya and Luca Stricagnoli from Italy will bring a combined 50 years of experience to the Shell Theatre for International Guitar Night (IGN).

"This is pop-plus. Pop music plus a lot of other stuff. The crowd will hear music for youth and music for the older generation all mixed together," said Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya and Stricagnoli will have solo sets and join each other on stage at points.

40 per cent of the material is brand new and Fort Saskatchewan is the first stop on the IGN tour.

"Please come with an open mind, sit tight, and fasten your seat belt, you can expect a lot of surprises," added Bhattacharya.