Idle free helps keep air clean

The less idling, the better for the air we breathe.



Most of the time, air quality in Alberta's Industrial Heartland is of low risk to health. Some sources of particulate matter (tiny particles of solids and liquids floating in the air), like industrial emissions, stay fairly constant year round. But the colder weather sees more roaring fireplaces and idling vehicles, leading to higher levels of particulate matter.

The recent frigid temperatures, combined with calm winds and pollutants gets trapped on the ground by warmer air aloft. This can negatively affect our air quality and people's health.

Idling tips:

- Most passenger vehicles need less than 60 seconds to 'warm up'. Wheel bearings, steering, suspension, transmission and tires are only warmed when the vehicle is moving. It typically takes at least five kilometres or two to three minutes of driving to warm up these components in cold weather.

- Ten seconds of idling uses more fuel than restarting your engine. It's cheaper and better for the environment if you shut off your vehicle while in a drive-thru, stopped at a railway crossing, or waiting for someone.

- During colder temperatures, use a block heater to reduce warm up idling time. This can cut winter fuel consumption by 10 per cent.



In 2015, a Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) Response Plan was implemented for the Capital Region, which encompasses Alberta's Industrial Heartland. The plan aimed at reducing levels of PM2.5, improving air quality awareness, and encouraging action to help keep air clean.

Maintaining clean air in our region remains a shared responsibility with industry and individuals. As vehicle emissions are a contributing source of PM2.5, one of the simplest ways that individuals can help reduce PM2.5 is by reducing idling time.