Hitchhiker dies in Highway 21 collision

During the morning of December 28, a fatal collision involving a pedestrian took place at the Highway 21 and Twp 520 intersection.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Phoenix Taypayosatum of Camrose, Alberta.

Taypayosatum was hitch-hiking from downtown Edmonton to Camrose before he was struck by a North bound vehicle.

An investigation is currently undergoing to determine how the victim got to the location and who may have picked him up between the hours of 9 p.m. on December 27 and 3:45 a.m. on December 28.

The victim was described as just under 6'0" with a slender build. He was wearing dark denim blue jeans, a navy blue 3/4 length jacket with a grey scarf and black gloves at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this accident, or anyone who may have driven Taypayosatum out of Edmonton is requested to contact the Strathcona RCMP.