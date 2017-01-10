Heartland looks to better prospects in 2017

Alberta's Industrial Heartland Association is gearing up for economic improvement in 2017.

It should be an exciting time for chemical producers in the region and across the nation.

One of the highlights is the mergers of Agrium and Potash Corp. to form a company with $21 billion in annual revenues.

"Over the last six months or so, there's been a number of really positive announcements through the Petrochemical Diversification Program so in the Heartland area, we are cautiously optimistic that there will be some new investments happening in the short to medium term," said Garret Matteotti, director of business development for Alberta's Industrial Heartland Association.

With the Alberta government's Petrochemical Diversification Program, $500 million in royalty credits went to both Inter Pipeline's propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility as well as the partnership between Pembina Pipelines and the Petrochemical Industry Corporation out of Kuwait. There won't be any immediate construction with these two projects in 2017, but it's seen as a strong sign for the long term health of the region.

Other projects are on the go as well, including the North West Redwater Partnership, numerous pipelines as well as power plants and other types of projects.

"We'll be creating jobs in the region," stated Matteotti. "This is something for people in the Fort Saskatchewan region that's very exciting and it shows the confidence that investors have looking at the Alberta Industrial Heartland region."

A flurry of activity in the Heartland is just one sign the economy is finally beginning to pick itself up again, welcome news for so many Albertans.