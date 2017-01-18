Heartland Citizens on Patrol looking to boost patrols

In the wake of the recent spike in crime , the Heartland Citizens on Patrol is looking to boost their numbers.

With increased membership, the volunteers can increase the frequency of patrols.

"We can't actually increase (RCMP) membership without getting more funding from the government," said Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Constable Derrick Koller. "We can affect our eyes and ears by getting the Citizens on Patrol out more and increasing membership."

The group is sent out with the right equipment and training to report suspicious activity directly to the RCMP. They also conduct educational speed traps in problem areas, help with checkstops and assist as first responders at the scene of an accident.

The Heartland C.O.P. cover a vast area including Fort Saskatchewan, Lamont, Chipman and Bruderheim.