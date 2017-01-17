Heartland C.O.P. receives grant for new safety and patrol gear

  • Print
Cenovus Energy's Bruderheim Terminal donated a significant amount of money to keep the Citizens on Patrol  safe.
 
A $5,000 grant will go to improving the equipment available to members who are the RCMP's eyes and ears on the streets.
 
The cheque was presented to the Heartland Citizens on Patrol at last night's (January 16) meeting at the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP detachment.
 
"We're looking to use the money to use the money received to purchase equipment to keep our members safe and help them in patrolling and keep anyone safe they come across if they've been involved in an accident or stranded on the side of the road," explained Chantel Frechette, secretary of the Heartland Citizens on Patrol.
 
Some of the equipment on the supplied list includes amber vehicle beacons, police scanner equipment for all members, high-visibility safety clothes, first aid kits and duffle bags to keep the equipment in. The group is also looking to purchase their own radar guns, Flir, night vision binoculars and speed sign.
 
The Heartland Citizens on Patrol cover a vast swath of area, including Fort Saskatchewan, Lamont, Bruderheim, Chipman and surrounding rural areas.

