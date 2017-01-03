Harbour Pool drained for cleaning

Harbour Pool's annual shut down will be twice as long this year.

From January 1 to February 12, Harbour Pool will be getting some upgrades along with a good scrubbing.

All of the pool basins will be re-grouted to maintain the integrity of the pool.

"Without the grout filling the joints, people can get cuts or it can have a buildup of bacteria or mould in the pool so this protects the whole structure," said Aquatics Operations supervisor, Lindsay Poitras. "By re-grouting the pool, it keeps the tiles on the floor and prevents any unneccessary shutdown time."

Pool staff will also deep-clean the facility, scrubbing every part of the facility top to bottom to de-scale, sanitize and make any necessary repairs to the equipment.

The normal shutdown is only around three weeks.