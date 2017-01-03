Harbour Pool drained for cleaning

Harbour Pool's annual shut down will be twice as long this year.
From January 1 to February 12, Harbour Pool will be getting some upgrades along with a good scrubbing.
All of the pool basins will be re-grouted to maintain the integrity of the pool.
"Without the grout filling the joints, people can get cuts or it can have a buildup of bacteria or mould in the pool so this protects the whole structure," said Aquatics Operations supervisor, Lindsay Poitras. "By re-grouting the pool, it keeps the tiles on the floor and prevents any unneccessary shutdown time."
Pool staff will also deep-clean the facility, scrubbing every part of the facility top to bottom to de-scale, sanitize and make any necessary repairs to the equipment.
The normal shutdown is only around three weeks.
The pool will be filled up with fresh water and reopen to the public on February 13 with their winter schedule in place.