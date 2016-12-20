Georgina Simpson rewarded for shopping local

  • Print
Category: Local News
Shopping local has paid off for Georgina Simpson.
 
She won $1000 in Fort Saskatchewan gift cards after her name was picked from the Shop Local and Win contest put on by the Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce.
 
"It was pretty exciting, literally my name doesn't get picked to win prizes like this," said an ecstatic Simpson.
 
Entrants could win by entering a locally shopped receipt (over $10) at select locations, emailing a picture of their receipt to the Chamber or snapping a photo of the 'shop local' window decal and posting it on social media using #FSshoplocal.
 
"I've been thinking how I can play Santa to a lot of less fortunate with this package and share a little bit of that. Some people I know could really use it," added Simpson. "Some for them, some for me."
 
Simpson claims she's a big believer in shopping local.
 
Her name was drawn from Mantra Salon and Spa on Friday (December 16).

