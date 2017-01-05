FSPL hits the books and the streets

Instead of just hitting the books, the Fort Saskatchewan Public Library will soon be hitting the streets in their new vehicle.

While the library hosts plenty of its own events, reaching out and being even more involved in the community is something the new vehicle will be used for.

"Its purpose is to be used to go out to community events, outreach programs and services and mobile card drives. We can go out to educational off site technology, collections, demonstrations, anything that's going within Fort Saskatchewan, we can go out in be sort of mobile and right there in place rather than just here at the library," said Kerri Twigge , operations manager of the Fort Saskatchewan Public Library.

Mostly, the vehicle will be operated by the library staff, but can also be used by board members.

The funds for purchasing and insuring the vehicle came from the library's fundraising efforts, it was reportedly under $24,000.

"Everything to do with the vehicle came from 'Enrich the Experience' that was done a couple years ago; it was a phenomenal fundraiser and we've been able to use the funds to the our best advantage," Twigge said.



The 2016 blue Kia Soul is the first ever vehicle for the library and was specifically selected.

"It was chosen partly because of the shape, it's very bookish looking, we are going to be getting a local company to do graphics and a partial wrap on it and the color for our vehicle goes along with the colors we have for our logo within the library and it seemed like a perfect fit," Twigge said.



Aside from its outward appearance, the vehicle was selected because of it's ability to transport people and supplies comfortably.

Currently, the library is holding a naming contest for the vehicle.

"We are asking the community to get involved and help us to come up with a good name for the library vehicle. We want something that's modern and fresh, really hip and kind of fun. We're looking at some rhyming and wordplay and thinking about all the things the library means to the community but we're also limiting it to three words," Twigge said.

A $100 gift card to Chapters and two passes to Fort Cinema's will be awarded to the winner of the naming contest.