Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for a mail thief.

On Sunday (January 15) police responded to several calls in the matter.

A suspect was identified via video surveillance. He's described as a Caucasian male, about 5’10 and wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black big brimmed cowboy hat.

If you have information that can help to identify this male, please call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at (780)997-7900 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 (TIPS).