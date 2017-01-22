Fort Saskatchewan RCMP looking for suspects in credit card theft

  • Print
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for two suspects in relation to stolen credit cards.
 
On December 24, 2016, a resident advised police her cell phone and credit cards had been stolen. In the release, it was not specified where.
 
Although the credit cards were cancelled as soon as possible, the suspects were still able to make fraudulent purchases. 
 
Police have surveillance footage of the two suspects and are asking for assistance identifying them.
 
If you are able to identify either of the suspects please contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at (780) 799-7900, or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 (TIPS).

