Fort Saskatchewan McDonald's cookin' up all-day breakfast

Craving a McMuffin or McGriddle? As of Friday (January 13), the McDonald's on 8817 101A Street will offer their breakfast menu all-day.

Following in the footsteps of U.S. restaurants, 24-hour breakfast test-stores were set up in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

The local McDonald's will be the first Alberta location to impliment the all-day menu.

Owner Stephen Lo put in a request with head office.

"There has been a request from our customers and feedback about getting it, I believe McDonald's is wanting to study it and see if there's a market for it," said Lo. "Since I've announced it on social media, hundreds of posts, shares, people have been ecstatic."

In 2015, McDonald’s brought all-day breakfast to its American restaurants.

No word on when the service will reach other Alberta locations.