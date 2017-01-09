Museum bathroom upgrade prompts road closure

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is at work on the sewer and water lines for the new bathroom at the Fort Heritage Precinct.

As a result of the work, 101 Street between 100 Avenue and River Road will be closed.

The construction isn't expected to interrupt traffic to the museum, but may alter driver's commutes.

"We'll just have them park at the Warden's house, which is the best place to park this time of year anyways," said Diane Yanch Cultural Director for the City of Fort Saskatchewan.

D etours are set up to help residents navigate around the road closure (including to and from city hall).

The construction will go from January 9 - January 14.