  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
The City of Fort Saskatchewan is at work on the sewer and water lines for the new bathroom at the Fort Heritage Precinct.
 
As a result of the work, 101 Street between 100 Avenue and River Road will be closed.
 
The construction isn't expected to interrupt traffic to the museum, but may alter driver's commutes.
 
"We'll just have them park at the Warden's house, which is the best place to park this time of year anyways," said Diane Yanch Cultural Director for the City of Fort Saskatchewan.
 
 Detours are set up to help residents navigate around the road closure (including to and from city hall).
 
The construction will go from January 9 - January 14.
 
2017 01 09 mapzA map of the road closure, courtesy of the City of Fort Saskatchewan.
 

More Local News

Museum bathroom upgrade prompts road closure

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is at work on the sewer and water lines for the new bathroom at the Fort Heritage Precinct. As a result of the work, 101 Street between 100 Avenue and River Road will be…

Westboro students return to class Tuesday

Students at Westboro Elementary enjoyed an unexpected extra day of holidays.

Free park passes: Elk Island ready for big year

Elk Island National Park is gearing up for hordes of tourists with free park passes.

Bruderheim Council hears another fibre proposal

At the recent meeting, Bruderheim Town Council heard from another company wanting to serve residents.

Water main break closes Westboro Elementary School

Some students got an extra day of holidays.

Exam season welcomes back students

With the holiday season ending and students back in school, exam season has begun.

Local teacher bringing unique learning experience to students

A Fort Saskatchewan teacher is taking learning to a new level.

Local band getting ready to open for Marianas Trench

Local band, the MNKD, are getting ready for their biggest opportunity.

Flu virus spreads to Capital Region

Alberta Health Services (AHS) are urging residents in the Capital Region to get immunized as the flu makes its way north.

Fort Saskatchewan's first baby of 2017

It was all smiles at the Fort Saskatchewan Community hospital as they welcomed the first baby of 2017.

Amazing experience at World Juniors for local councillor

Local councillor Arjun Randhawa was the lucky winner of a contest sending him and his father to Montreal for the World Junior Championship.

Bruderheim resident wants bills forgiven

A Bruderheim resident wants to be exempt from paying her property tax.

Fort prison responds to uproar over accidental gassing

The Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre is clearing the air about the tear gas incident on January 4.

City Administration facing tough questions

One city councillor has had enough of not being financially informed.

Convienent, secure and eco-friendly, eBiling is the way to go

With the new utility eBilling available, the city is urging residents to go paperless.

Snow causing chaos on surrounding highways

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are advising of extremely icy road conditions on all surrounding highways.

RCMP looking for man who bear-sprayed liquor store, bystander

Morinville RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a wanted man.

Residents aghast over mysterious prison gas

Some Fort residents took to Facebook after a mysterious gas sparked respiratory issues.

FSPL hits the books and the streets

Instead of just hitting the books, the Fort Saskatchewan Public Library will soon be hitting the streets in their new vehicle.

Fort RCMP look to identify B&E suspects

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for help to identify six suspects after a break and enter.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Time to see Enchanted Forest running out

Sign in Bruderheim now facing correct direction

Littlewood supports abolishing Daylight Savings Time

Financial resolution tips to make the 2017 piggy bank bulge

Bruderheim responds to development proposal

Successful season for Operation Red Nose

Rachael McNeilly found

Harbour Pool drained for cleaning

Protective Services building kennel for stray pets

Goodbye door-to-door energy sales

Fort Cinema offers refreshing change from big franchises

New vehicle on patrol for Municipal Enforcement

Attempted break and enter in Bruderheim

Fort Saskatchewan's top news stories of 2016

Mayor Katchur's look back on 2016 and ahead to 2017

Celebrate the New Year with family

Sturgeon County offering a different way of paying taxes

Scott Cook to release unique new album

Hitchhiker dies in Highway 21 collision

Bruderheim looks to tap into United Way programs

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Senior Girls Basketball: Lillian Osborne vs. JP II

09 January 2017 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

St. John Paul II Catholic High School, Fort Saskatchewan





Senior Boys Basketball: Fort Saskatchewan vs. Maurice Lavallee

09 January 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Ecole Maurice Lavallee (Maurice Lavallee High Scho, Edmonton





Intergenerational Knitting Night

09 January 2017 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Fort Saskatchewan Public Library, Fort Saskatchewan





Fort Saskatchewan Blood Donor Clinic

10 January 2017 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Lakeview Inn and Suites, Fort Saskatchewan





Minecraft Club

10 January 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Fort Saskatchewan Public Library, Fort Saskatchewan





AMBHL: Fort Sask Bantam AAA Rangers vs. Camrose Red Wings

10 January 2017 6:30 pm

Border Paving Arena, Camrose





Writers' Group

10 January 2017 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Fort Saskatchewan Public Library, Fort Saskatchewan





Login