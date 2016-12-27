Fort residents looking for value vacations in Cuba and Mexico

Midway through the busiest time of year for travel, Fort residents are looking for value in their holidays.

With the sluggish economy showing signs of picking up, so too is the travel industry.

Nearly 360,000 Albertans are planning to jet out of the country for a holiday this winter.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and various destinations in Cuba are proving popular with Fort travellers.

"People are choosing places like Puerto Vaillarta because it is one of the cheaper destinations," explains Fast Travel agent Leah Janz. "It's hot, the hotels are wonderful, the food is good there, the flight is short."

While people are hunting for the best deals, those deals are few and far between.

"The airlines are suffering too, they're decreasing the amount of vacations and routes and they're making stops in Calgary to fill the plane," said Janz.

Airlines have had to cope with increasing fuel costs, fewer travellers and the repercussions of the new carbon tax.

Going through a travel agent has numerous benefits to booking it through sites like Expedia. With an agent, if something goes wrong, there's someone back home to help guide travellers through the process to make things right and get back on track. Without a travel agent, people are on their own to figure out local laws, places and contacts to resolve the situation.

Agents have a wealth of knowledge from their own travels and the travel adventures of their clients. Do some research on the places that are being considered as destinations. Read the reviews of others but keep in mind, everyone has different tastes and ideas of what a great holiday is so take them as a pinch of salt.