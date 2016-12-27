Fort residents looking for value vacations in Cuba and Mexico

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
Midway through the busiest time of year for travel, Fort residents are looking for value in their holidays.
 
With the sluggish economy showing signs of picking up, so too is the travel industry.
 
Nearly 360,000 Albertans are planning to jet out of the country for a holiday this winter.
 
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and various destinations in Cuba are proving popular with Fort travellers.
 
"People are choosing places like Puerto Vaillarta because it is one of the cheaper destinations," explains Fast Travel agent Leah Janz. "It's hot, the hotels are wonderful, the food is good there, the flight is short."
 
While people are hunting for the best deals, those deals are few and far between.
 
"The airlines are suffering too, they're decreasing the amount of vacations and routes and they're making stops in Calgary to fill the plane," said Janz.
 
Airlines have had to cope with increasing fuel costs, fewer travellers and the repercussions of the new carbon tax.
 
Going through a travel agent has numerous benefits to booking it through sites like Expedia. With an agent, if something goes wrong, there's someone back home to help guide travellers through the process to make things right and get back on track. Without a travel agent, people are on their own to figure out local laws, places and contacts to resolve the situation.
 
Agents have a wealth of knowledge from their own travels and the travel adventures of their clients. Do some research on the places that are being considered as destinations. Read the reviews of others but keep in mind, everyone has different tastes and ideas of what a great holiday is so take them as a pinch of salt.
 
There are many travel agents here in Fort Saskatchewan and the local area to choose from, including Fast Travel.

More Local News

Local mother's murderer files for appeal

After being found guilty of the murder of a local mother of three, Mark Lindsay is appealing his conviction.

Fort residents looking for value vacations in Cuba and Mexico

Midway through the busiest time of year for travel, Fort residents are looking for value in their holidays.

Grant for Judo provincials in 2017

It'll be an exciting new year for Fort Saskatchewan's Tolide Judo Kwai.

A new home for the Chamber of Commerce

After a long time planning and saving, the Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce has finally found a new home.

École Parc Élémentaire fostering innovative children

École Parc Élémentaire recently celebrated their third annual Innovation Week.

Updated: police say Walker returned to owner

A lady's missing walker was returned this afternoon.

Candy Cane Checkstops: a sweet reward for sober drivers

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP put on a Candy Cane Checkstop on Thursday night (December 23).

Plenty happening to keep busy over Christmas break

There's plenty going on over Christmas break to keep families busy.

Santa Claus excited to visit Fort Saskatchewan

Santa Claus phoned the Mix 107 newsroom to praise local children and adults alike.

Redwater modernizes CAO Bylaw

The Town of Redwater has refreshed their CAO bylaw.

Updated: Jerry Sullivan of Sherwood Park found

A missing senior has been located safely.

Christmas is the perfect time to shop local

For last minute shoppers, buying local could be the best option.

Tips on prepping for finals

For students, the end of December marks the beginning of final's season.

Redwater Council kicks fitness club into gear

At their December 20 meeting, Redwater Town Council was forced to place a sunset clause on the local fitness club.

Local Legion has executive change up

The Legion's yearly elections resulted in three new executive officers and a new President.

EIPS Board faces tough decision on Ministik School

After a storied 108 years, Ministik School faces an uncertain future.

Bruderheim councillors shocked at loader repair bill

Bruderheim Town Council is asking questions after seeing the repair bill for the town's front-end loader.

$7-million in damages from Sherwood Park fire

$7-million in damages are being reported from a weekend fire in Sherwood Park.

Chamber questioning local tax inaccuracies

Fort Saskatchewan's Chamber of Commerce is questioning the City of Fort Saskatchewan's mill rate.

Citizens bringing warmth to Fort Saskatchewan

A group of Fort Saskatchewan citizens are 'Sharing the Warmth.'

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Local mom gets helping hand for the holidays

Beating the darkness and winter blues

Cold-hearted crooks take war memorial plaques

Students and seniors spread Christmas cheer

Missing councillors frusturates mayor; delays Redwater resolution

Georgina Simpson rewarded for shopping local

It's almost too late to mail Christmas cheer

Tire pressure something to keep in mind this winter

STARS dispatched after head-on collision

Victim Services keeping an eye on elder abuse

Parents, landlord out money after Positivity Preschool closure

ATM stolen from local hotel

Idle free helps keep air clean

Morinville to receive full-time Fire Chief

Base layer important when exercising outside

Missing 18-year-old woman found

No injuries in Sherwood Park fire

Four people taken to hospital after Saturday collision

Community joins Food Bank in spreading the gift of giving

Two Fort Sask men charged in forcible confinement case

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

BNI Lunch Meeting

29 December 2016 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Southfort Inn, Fort Saskatchewan





Operation Red Nose

30 December 2016 9:00 pm - 01 January 2017 3:00 am

, Fort Saskatchewan





New Year's Eve in the Fort

31 December 2016 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Fort Heritage Precinct, Fort Saskatchewan





BNI Lunch Meeting

05 January 2017 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Southfort Inn, Fort Saskatchewan





CJHL: Edmonton Mustangs vs. Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks

06 January 2017 8:00 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





Fort Saskatchewan Pottery Guild Class Registration

07 January 2017 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Dow Centennial Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AMHL: Fort Sask Midget AAA Rangers vs. St. Albert Raiders

07 January 2017 1:45 pm

Akinsdale arena, St. Albert





Login