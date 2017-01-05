Fort RCMP look to identify B&E suspects

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for help to identify six suspects after a break and enter.

On Monday (January 2) the Fort RCMP responded to a break and enter at Heartland Wholesale.

From surveillance video, police believe six suspects broke into the business by breaking a window.

They rummaged around for a bit but were scared off by the alarm system.

Mounties say the suspects were driving a white Dodge Grand Caravan minivan but they were seen on surveillance video in a new-model Chevrolet Silverado truck at a fuel station earlier.

If anyone can identify the suspects or has any information that can help Fort police, contact them at (780) 997-7900 or call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

The Chev Silverado the suspects were seen in prior to the crime. Courtesy Fort RCMP.

One of the suspects police are looking to identify, seen before the crime. Photo courtesy Fort RCMP.