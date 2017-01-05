Fort RCMP look to identify B&E suspects

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for help to identify six suspects after a break and enter.
On Monday (January 2) the Fort RCMP responded to a break and enter at Heartland Wholesale.
From surveillance video, police believe six suspects broke into the business by breaking a window.
They rummaged around for a bit but were scared off by the alarm system.
Mounties say the suspects were driving a white Dodge Grand Caravan minivan but they were seen on surveillance video in a new-model Chevrolet Silverado truck at a fuel station earlier.
If anyone can identify the suspects or has any information that can help Fort police, contact them at (780) 997-7900 or call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.