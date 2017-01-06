Fort prison responds to uproar over accidental gassing

The Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre is clearing the air about the tear gas incident on January 4.

A routine annual training exercise was conducted on Wednesday evening (January 4) by the Correctional Centre's Tactical team for re-certification purposes. The exercise involved the controlled use of tear gas and a spray that's derived from red chili peppers called olio capsicum. Near the end of the exercise, the tactical team leader noticed a change in the weather.

"He observed the smoke and tear gas emissions accumulated in a cloud above the site where the exercise was being conducted," explained Justice and Solicitor General public affairs officer Louise McEachern. "When this occurred, he terminated the exercise immediately."

As was reported by numerous witnesses affected by the gasses, the cloud spilled out into the city before dispersing, affecting the immediate area around the facility.

The annual exercise used the real chemicals to ensure everything is in proper working order, an important safety precaution in the event there is a need to use the equipment for a real-life scenario.

The Correctional Centre has conducted exercises like this at the facility for many years and over those years, the city has grown considerably.

"Going forward, the correctional facility will now be reviewing this particular incident and obviously a new exercise location with law enforcement will have to be explored because we won't be doing it at this location anymore."

Anyone affected by the accident is encouraged to report their experience to the RCMP or the hospital as part of the report.