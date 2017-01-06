  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
The Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre is clearing the air about the tear gas incident on January 4.
 
After much speculation it's now clear what exactly went wrong.
 
A routine annual training exercise was conducted on Wednesday evening (January 4) by the Correctional Centre's Tactical team for re-certification purposes. The exercise involved the controlled use of tear gas and a spray that's derived from red chili peppers called olio capsicum. Near the end of the exercise, the tactical team leader noticed a change in the weather.
 
"He observed the smoke and tear gas emissions accumulated in a cloud above the site where the exercise was being conducted," explained Justice and Solicitor General public affairs officer Louise McEachern. "When this occurred, he terminated the exercise immediately."
 
As was reported by numerous witnesses affected by the gasses, the cloud spilled out into the city before dispersing, affecting the immediate area around the facility.
 
The annual exercise used the real chemicals to ensure everything is in proper working order, an important safety precaution in the event there is a need to use the equipment for a real-life scenario.
 
The Correctional Centre has conducted exercises like this at the facility for many years and over those years, the city has grown considerably.
 
"Going forward, the correctional facility will now be reviewing this particular incident and obviously a new exercise location with law enforcement will have to be explored because we won't be doing it at this location anymore."
 
Anyone affected by the accident is encouraged to report their experience to the RCMP or the hospital as part of the report.

More Local News

Fort prison responds to uproar over accidental gassing

The Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre is clearing the air about the tear gas incident on January 4.

City Administration facing tough questions

One city councillor has had enough of not being financially informed.

Convienent, secure and eco-friendly, eBiling is the way to go

With the new utility eBilling available, the city is urging residents to go paperless.

Snow causing chaos on surrounding highways

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are advising of extremely icy road conditions on all surrounding highways.

RCMP looking for man who bear-sprayed liquor store, bystander

Morinville RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a wanted man.

Residents aghast over mysterious prison gas

Some Fort residents took to Facebook after a mysterious gas sparked respiratory issues.

FSPL hits the books and the streets

Instead of just hitting the books, the Fort Saskatchewan Public Library will soon be hitting the streets in their new vehicle.

Fort RCMP look to identify B&E suspects

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for help to identify six suspects after a break and enter.

Time to see Enchanted Forest running out

For those who haven't wandered through the Enchanted Forest Christmas Tree displays yet, time's running out.

Sign in Bruderheim now facing correct direction

At the January 4 meeting, Bruderheim Town Council were updated on a local sign issue.

Littlewood supports abolishing Daylight Savings Time

Fort-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood has announced her support for abolishing Daylight Savings Time.

Financial resolution tips to make the 2017 piggy bank bulge

Everyone loves having a great time over the Christmas season... until the bills roll in.

Bruderheim responds to development proposal

Bruderheim Town Council heard questions and concerns on a potential development from the public.

Successful season for Operation Red Nose

It was another very successful season for Operation Red Nose.

Rachael McNeilly found

Strathcona County RCMP have located missing girl, Rachael McNeilly.

Harbour Pool drained for cleaning

Harbour Pool's annual shut down will be twice as long this year.

Protective Services building kennel for stray pets

Protective Services are adding an attached kennel facility to house seized and stray pets officers pick up throughout town.

Goodbye door-to-door energy sales

It's looking like energy door-to-door sales are becoming a thing of the past.

Fort Cinema offers refreshing change from big franchises

There's a lot to be said about keeping things traditional.

New vehicle on patrol for Municipal Enforcement

A fourth Municipal Enforcement patrol vehicle will soon be ready to serve the city.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Attempted break and enter in Bruderheim

Fort Saskatchewan's top news stories of 2016

Mayor Katchur's look back on 2016 and ahead to 2017

Celebrate the New Year with family

Sturgeon County offering a different way of paying taxes

Scott Cook to release unique new album

Hitchhiker dies in Highway 21 collision

Bruderheim looks to tap into United Way programs

Strathcona County wins again with transparent financial reporting

Concrete goals will help fitness resolutions

Police looking for Stephen Robinchaud

Prepaid or Plan: Which is your best option?

New year, new taxes for Albertans

Sturgeon and Westlock Foundations merge for the better

Updated: fatal crash on Highway 21

Fort drivers thinking twice before driving impaired

Local mother's murderer files for appeal

Fort residents looking for value vacations in Cuba and Mexico

Grant for Judo provincials in 2017

A new home for the Chamber of Commerce

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

CJHL: Edmonton Mustangs vs. Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks

06 January 2017 8:00 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





Fort Saskatchewan Pottery Guild Class Registration

07 January 2017 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Dow Centennial Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AMHL: Fort Sask Midget AAA Rangers vs. St. Albert Raiders

07 January 2017 1:45 pm

Akinsdale arena, St. Albert





AMMHL: KC Centennials vs. Fort Sask Minor Midget AAA Rangers

07 January 2017 5:00 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AJFHL: Calgary Warriors vs. Fort Saskatchewan Fury

07 January 2017 7:30 pm

Dow Centennial Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AMBHL: Lloydminster Bobcats vs. Fort Sask Bantam AAA Rangers

08 January 2017 12:15 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





NAHL: Strathcona Warriors vs. Fort Sask Peewee AA Rangers

08 January 2017 1:30 pm

Dow Centennial Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





Login