Redwater battling more crime with more police presence

Redwater is battling a rise in criminal activity with more Mounties, more often.

Sergeant Ed Bourque of the Redwater RCMP presented his plan to combat the crooks at Tuesday's (January 17) town council meeting.

He's placing more officers on the streets with shorter, eight-hour shifts and increasing the size of the patrol zone to include more rural areas. Bourque will work with other detachments like Westlock and Camrose to share intelligence on the broader crime issue. A sixth constable is coming from Fox Creek to fill Redwater's detachment by June.

The crime spree is a perfect example of why people should lock their vehicles and homes.

"In some cases, it's not something we're used to," said Redwater mayor Mel Smith. "In this day and age, it's just a way of life, we have to be better at protecting ourselves."

Bourque noted while the thieves have largely targeted rural properties, the increased patrols have driven the number of break and enters down substantially. It's also made residents more aware of activities on neighbouring properties.

"When neighbours are saying 'I saw somebody going into Joe's place', even if it is the police, they've been phoning it in," Smith remarked. "The Sergeant suggested to his members maybe once in a while, they should turn their lights on to let the neighbours know that it is (the RCMP.) It's all positive!"

Bourque praised home surveillance, but warned criminals are starting to cut camera wires. He also had high thoughts of dogs barking, deterring criminals with the fear of a dog attack.

Council are very happy with the increased police presence.

"We're more than happy to step on the toes of the one per cent that aren't happy to see us," commented Bourque.

The crime wave has largely been blamed on the economic situation.

"If you look at the homicides that are happening in the city, it's drug related in most part. These thefts are the same thing, people need to get money for their drugs," said mayor Smith.

Bourque encourages anyone who sees anything out of the ordinary to phone their local police department. Even if it turns out to be nothing, it's better to play it safe than sorry.