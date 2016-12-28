Fort drivers thinking twice before driving impaired

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are impressed with the low numbers for impaired driving.

So far, only six impaired driving charges have been handed out this month.

"The impaired driving numbers and charges have been absolutely minimal this month which is definitely good to see considering the amount of checkstops that have been in and around Fort Sask.," said Constable Suzanne Ahlstrom of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP.

Considering the Fort's size, the low number of impaired charges handed out is an encouraging statistic.

"That's the goal, it's what we're trying to achieve with the educational checkstops as well as the checkstops themselves and the regular visibility around the city and it looks like it's going in the right direction," Ahlstorm said of this month's low numbers.

But that's not the only encouraging take away from the holiday season for the RCMP.

"One thing you do see around Fort Saskatchewan is lots of vehicles that are being left at drinking establishments overnight, which is very good news to hear because that means they're finding alternate means home and making that right decision."