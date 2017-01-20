Fort Air removes two redundant analyzers from station

Fort Air Partnership announced it will be removing two analyzers from one of their monitoring stations.

Two analyzers monitoring sulphur dioxide and ammonia have been providing redundant information and are also no longer relevant to the area.

The continuous monitoring station, located on Range Road 220 about one kilometre north of Highway 15, was activated in 2003. At the time, local industrial activity required the two gasses be monitored (those operations no longer exist in the area).

The move was approved by Alberta Environment and Parks. Readouts of sulphur dioxide and ammonia at the station have been consistently low for six years.

“Local residents will not be affected by this change as we have other stations nearby to measure and provide information on the amount of airborne sulphur dioxide and ammonia," explained Fort Air Partnership's executive director, Nadine Blaney. "We will continue to have a good understanding regionally of these substances in the ambient air.”

The two analyzers stopped operating on January 13. The Range Road 220 station will continue to monitor for nitrogen dioxide, nitrogen oxides, nitric oxide, non-methane hydrocarbons, methane, total hydrocarbons, ethylene, wind and temperature.