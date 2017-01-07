Flu virus spreads to Capital Region

Alberta Health Services (AHS) are urging residents in the Capital Region to get immunized as the flu makes its way north.

As of December 15, 756 cases of Influenza "A" have been confirmed while 18 cases of Influenza "B" were reported province-wide. In the Edmonton region, 61 people have caught the flu in the time frame.

"We did see a bit of an earlier start to the flu season," said Dr Joanna Oda, medical officer of health with Alberta Health Service's Edmonton Zone. "Some of our first few cases were appearing before we had vaccine out but that was mostly in the south."

Alberta Health Services is able to hypothesize which strains will come to the province from the southern hemisphere's flu season. Although there is little chance of mutation, most of the time they get it right. Unlike the 2014/2015 season, their match of vaccine seems to be quite good.

This year, H3N2 seems to be the dominant strain. H3N2 targets elderly people over 65 more so than younger people and children.

A little over a million doses have been given out in Alberta this year, slightly over where AHS was last year. With three months left in this round of the flu, the provincial health authority is still encouraging people to get immunized, saying it's worthwhile to play it safe.