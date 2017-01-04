Financial resolution tips to make the 2017 piggy bank bulge

Everyone loves having a great time over the Christmas season... until the bills roll in.

It's a popular New Year's resolution to become more financially responsible, but like most resolutions, they tend to fizzle out fast.

ATB Financial's chief customer officer Curtis Stange believes there are ways, however, to help ensure that piggy bank will become nice and plump by the end of the year.

It can be as simple as creating a budget and watching where money goes. Budgets can be simply written out on paper or created on numerous apps major banks have to input expenses and income to see exactly how money flows in a household. It can also help with spending adjustments.

"Talk to your banker," said Stange. "Sometimes when people are wondering what to do, they (have) some credit cards bills or some debt and they're not sure how to make their way through it, they tend to avoid talking to their banker. Go in and let them help you, provide advice and get you through what might be a difficult time."

A popular saving technique is having a jar set out for loose change or a daily regimen of dropping a toonie in the jar. A goal can be associated with the jar to encourage contributions, taking away the urge to spend the money on something unnecessary.

Stange recommends everyone make a budget, whether they make $200,000 or $20,000 in a year. They may be surprised at what can be eliminated and cut back on.