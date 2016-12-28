Fatal crash closes Highway 21

A morning crash has shut down Highway 21 south of Sherwood Park this morning (December 28).

Strathcona County RCMP are on the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian this morning on the highway.

Traffic is being detoured from Township Road 522 south to Highway 14. Drivers are asked by the RCMP to avoid the area as the investigation takes place.

An RCMP collision analyst is on scene assisting with the investigation.

No further details are available at this time but Police say they will have an update later in the day.