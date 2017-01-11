Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for area

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the area.

A period of very cold windchill (values between -40C and -45C) is expected Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

Fort Saskatchewan, northern Strathcona County, Morinville, Gibbons, Redwater, Lamont and Bruderheim are included in the warning.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or windchill create an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.