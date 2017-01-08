Exam season welcomes back students

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
With the holiday season ending and students back in school, exam season has begun.
 
As of Monday, January 9, school is back in session and studying is the key to ensuring the best possible outcome.
 
"The best way to study is to define what you don't understand, and you define what you don't understand by going through your notes asking questions of your friends, going through previous exams or essays whatever it is, but the more specific you can be when asking your teachers for help, the better it is for yourself and the teachers," said Jeff Spady principal of Fort Saskatchewan High School.
 
After identifying what needs to be studied, students should start going through their notes.
 
"Just do a little bit every night, make study notes. It's called elaboration or encoding when you actually write stuff out, and when you do that it sticks in your brain better," said Shaun Grainger, a science teacher at Fort High.
 
Some teachers even post videos of their lectures to help auditory learners. If students are looking for other auditory study methods, 'Khan Academy' and 'Crash Course' are good options.
 
For the best retention of information, students should study in 45 minute intervals, with five-minute breaks in between.
 
Studying with intention also promotes success during testing.
 
"Only pull a book out if you feel its going to be productive but don't just to it for the sake of doing it; if you're doing it to just say you're studying it probably won't be worth your time," Spady added.
 
Lastly, perhaps the most difficult tip, is trusting in the time and effort spent preparing and studying.
 
"With exam stress and anxiety kids can get caught up in that, but if you've worked as work as hard as you can work, let the chips fall where they may. If you come into a test with a relaxed state of mind, you're going to perform way better," Grainger said.
 
Exam schedules can be found on the Fort High and St. John Paul II websites.
 

More Local News

Water main break closes Westboro Elementary School

Some students will get an extra day of holidays.

Exam season welcomes back students

With the holiday season ending and students back in school, exam season has begun.

Local teacher bringing unique learning experience to students

A Fort Saskatchewan teacher is taking learning to a new level.

Local band getting ready to open for Marianas Trench

Local band, the MNKD, are getting ready for their biggest opportunity.

Flu virus spreads to Capital Region

Alberta Health Services (AHS) are urging residents in the Capital Region to get immunized as the flu makes its way north.

Fort Saskatchewan's first baby of 2017

It was all smiles at the Fort Saskatchewan Community hospital as they welcomed the first baby of 2017.

Amazing experience at World Juniors for local councillor

Local councillor Arjun Randhawa was the lucky winner of a contest sending him and his father to Montreal for the World Junior Championship.

Bruderheim resident wants bills forgiven

A Bruderheim resident wants to be exempt from paying her property tax.

Fort prison responds to uproar over accidental gassing

The Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre is clearing the air about the tear gas incident on January 4.

City Administration facing tough questions

One city councillor has had enough of not being financially informed.

Convienent, secure and eco-friendly, eBiling is the way to go

With the new utility eBilling available, the city is urging residents to go paperless.

Snow causing chaos on surrounding highways

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are advising of extremely icy road conditions on all surrounding highways.

RCMP looking for man who bear-sprayed liquor store, bystander

Morinville RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a wanted man.

Residents aghast over mysterious prison gas

Some Fort residents took to Facebook after a mysterious gas sparked respiratory issues.

FSPL hits the books and the streets

Instead of just hitting the books, the Fort Saskatchewan Public Library will soon be hitting the streets in their new vehicle.

Fort RCMP look to identify B&E suspects

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for help to identify six suspects after a break and enter.

Time to see Enchanted Forest running out

For those who haven't wandered through the Enchanted Forest Christmas Tree displays yet, time's running out.

Sign in Bruderheim now facing correct direction

At the January 4 meeting, Bruderheim Town Council were updated on a local sign issue.

Littlewood supports abolishing Daylight Savings Time

Fort-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood has announced her support for abolishing Daylight Savings Time.

Financial resolution tips to make the 2017 piggy bank bulge

Everyone loves having a great time over the Christmas season... until the bills roll in.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Bruderheim responds to development proposal

Successful season for Operation Red Nose

Rachael McNeilly found

Harbour Pool drained for cleaning

Protective Services building kennel for stray pets

Goodbye door-to-door energy sales

Fort Cinema offers refreshing change from big franchises

New vehicle on patrol for Municipal Enforcement

Attempted break and enter in Bruderheim

Fort Saskatchewan's top news stories of 2016

Mayor Katchur's look back on 2016 and ahead to 2017

Celebrate the New Year with family

Sturgeon County offering a different way of paying taxes

Scott Cook to release unique new album

Hitchhiker dies in Highway 21 collision

Bruderheim looks to tap into United Way programs

Strathcona County wins again with transparent financial reporting

Concrete goals will help fitness resolutions

Police looking for Stephen Robinchaud

Prepaid or Plan: Which is your best option?

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

CJHL: Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks vs. St. Albert Merchants

08 January 2017 8:00 pm

Akinsdale arena, St. Albert





Senior Girls Basketball: Fort Saskatchewan vs. Maurice Lavallee

09 January 2017 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

TBA





Senior Girls Basketball: Lillian Osborne vs. JP II

09 January 2017 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

St. John Paul II Catholic High School, Fort Saskatchewan





Senior Boys Basketball: Fort Saskatchewan vs. Maurice Lavallee

09 January 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Ecole Maurice Lavallee (Maurice Lavallee High Scho, Edmonton





Intergenerational Knitting Night

09 January 2017 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Fort Saskatchewan Public Library, Fort Saskatchewan





Fort Saskatchewan Blood Donor Clinic

10 January 2017 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Lakeview Inn and Suites, Fort Saskatchewan





Minecraft Club

10 January 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Fort Saskatchewan Public Library, Fort Saskatchewan





Login