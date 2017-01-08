Exam season welcomes back students

With the holiday season ending and students back in school, exam season has begun.

As of Monday, January 9, school is back in session and studying is the key to ensuring the best possible outcome.

"The best way to study is to define what you don't understand, and you define what you don't understand by going through your notes asking questions of your friends, going through previous exams or essays whatever it is, but the more specific you can be when asking your teachers for help, the better it is for yourself and the teachers," said Jeff Spady principal of Fort Saskatchewan High School.

After identifying what needs to be studied, students should start going through their notes.

"Just do a little bit every night, make study notes. It's called elaboration or encoding when you actually write stuff out, and when you do that it sticks in your brain better," said Shaun Grainger, a science teacher at Fort High.

Some teachers even post videos of their lectures to help auditory learners. If students are looking for other auditory study methods, 'Khan Academy' and 'Crash Course' are good options.

For the best retention of information, students should study in 45 minute intervals, with five-minute breaks in between.

Studying with intention also promotes success during testing.

"Only pull a book out if you feel its going to be productive but don't just to it for the sake of doing it; if you're doing it to just say you're studying it probably won't be worth your time," Spady added.

Lastly, perhaps the most difficult tip, is trusting in the time and effort spent preparing and studying.