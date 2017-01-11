Ethylene demand outstripping supply

Overall global demand for ethylene is far above the supply and might remain that way for a while.

A growing middle class in countries like China and India wants more basic petrochemical products. The trouble is, world petrochemical companies don't have the capacity to meet the need.

Four ethylene crackers need to be commissioned every year just to keep up demand. The United States Gulf Coast in Texas and Louisiana are seeing a wave of new investment to catch up to demand and Alberta's Industrial Heartland is encouraged by the news.

"As always, we're cautiously optimistic, we see ourselves as a great place for investment," said Garret Matteotti, director of business development for Alberta's Industrial Heartland Association. "Both nationally, also within North America, I think we're a very competitive location."

The shortage is just a part of the cyclical trend with ethylene and polyethylene, as with any other sector of the oil and gas industry.

"There's a large period of building and once those facilities come online, there is a bit of an oversupply position," explains Matteotti. "Then global demand continues to increase and at that point we fall into a bit of a shortage."

The shortage is expected to ease when numerous crackers start operating later in the year and into early 2018. The Industrial Heartland is hoping to catch the eye of investors looking to build more ethylene crackers in the region.