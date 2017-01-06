Convienent, secure and eco-friendly, eBiling is the way to go

With the new utility eBilling available, the city is urging residents to go paperless.

Currently, the city has 8,625 active accounts which generate 51,750 paper utility bills per year.

While changing to eBilling may be unfamiliar, it is a more secure payment option for residents, among other benefits.

“Not only is eBilling an environmentally friendly solution, it reduces printing and mailing costs and provides our customers with a host of additional benefits,” said Shawna Macneil, Finance Customer Service Coordinator with the City of Fort Saskatchewan.

Additionally, online accounts ensure day of receipts, enhanced credit card payment options, faster processing and online payment history.

Until January 20, residents can sign up to go paperless and be entered to win prizes from the City.