Enchanted Forest winners announced

The City of Fort Saskatchewan has announced the winners of the 13th annual Enchanted Forest.

In what the city calls a 'magical success,' 53 trees were a part of this year's installment.

"The judges all agreed that they were all very beautiful, very creative, very talented," said the City of Fort Saskatchewan's community events specialist Kylene Bubel. "They did a wonderful job decorating their Christmas trees in their own unique way."

The judges as well as the public have cast their votes after touring the two display locations, the Dow Centennial Centre and City Hall.

The winning trees are:

Most Beautiful: Riverview Chapel

Most Merry and Bright: Fort Saskatchewan Pottery Guild

Most Unique: Naturalist Society

Best Use of Theme: Fort Fury Hockey

People's Choice: Careers Under Construction

The winners receive tickets to upcoming performances at the Shell Theatre.

The trees were on display from November 25 until January 7 at the Sherritt Cultural Pavillion in the Dow Centennial Centre as well as in City Hall.

Tree photos courtesy the City of Fort Saskatchewan.