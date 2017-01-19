Emergency preparedness a valuable lesson

The lessons learned from the Fort McMurray wildfires are becoming more and more apparent.

One of the most important lessons from the disaster starts with being prepared for anything.

"Emergencies don't wait for you to be ready, you have to be ready for emergencies," said Brenda Gheran, executive director of Northeast Region Community Awareness Emergency Response. "A situation can change and escalate very quickly and we all need to act just as quickly. It could save your life."

There's three steps to emergency preparedness; know the risks in the area, make a plan and have a kit.

On numerous Facebook pages created to help Fort McMurray evacuees quickly flooded with light-hearted humour about the different, odd things evacuees grabbed in the scramble to get out. From soap to televisions and everything in between, there was the heart of the lesson in that humour.

"When you're in a high-stress situation with only minutes to grab what you can, it will be a scramble and you'll likely forget some important things," explained Gheran.

Some of things recommended to pack in a bug out bag include:

- Water and non-perishable food

- Flashlight and a heat source

- Have jerry cans of extra fuel available to quickly grab

- First aid kit along with medical documents for all family members, including pets

- Documentation, including identification like Social Insurance Numbers, passports, birth and marriage certificates and photos of family members in the event of a separation

- Contact information and potential escape route plans with designated meet-up points

- It's also smart to have a portable hard drive or USB of various documents, photos and electronic momentos, making them easy to grab in a rush

It's also important to know how to shelter in place in the event of an outdoor, airborne hazard.

Sheltering in place involves going inside, shutting all windows, doors and openings to the outdoors, including ventilation systems such as fans, air conditioners, furnaces, clothes dryers and fire place dampers. Do not travel or evacuate unless told to by emergency services and do not bring home children from school or family members from work.