Free park passes: Elk Island ready for big year

Elk Island National Park is gearing up for hordes of tourists with free park passes.

150 years ago, the Fathers of Confederation gathered in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island to discuss what would become Canada. The federal government is celebrating 150 years by giving away free National Park passes to Canadians, encouraging 36 million people to explore the wonders of our natural beauty.

"These places hold some of the most iconic places and stories of the country, so it's meant to be a gift to all Canadians and visitors visiting Canada in 2017," explained Sarah Rymer, Canada 150 project manager for Elk Island National Park.

Among the bison, hiking and canoeing, Elk Island is looking to increase the festive flair surrounding Canada Day and also throughout the entire year.

"This year, throughout 2017 and moving forward, Elk Island was chosen for an enhanced "Learn to Camp" program so anybody who's curious about camping or hasn't had that opportunity to try camping or doesn't know where to start, there may be some opportunities," says Rymer.