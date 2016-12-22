EIPS Board faces tough decision on Ministik School

After a storied 108 years, Ministik School faces an uncertain future.

The Elk Island Public School board of trustees voted to consider closing Ministik School at their December 15 meeting.

Attendance at the school has risen over the past few years, this year has 127 students enrolled with a capacity for 139. The school, however, is expected to plateau eventually as Strathcona County is limiting development in the school's enrollment boundaries.

That's not the biggest issue facing the school though.

"We have been working with lead in the water," explains Trina Boymook, chair of the Board of Trustees for Elk Island Public Schools. "Now over the summer, it has been discovered that we have mold."

The lead in the water means the pipes are flushed for 30 seconds every morning to try and reduce the amount. The mold was discovered in the three portables which were built in 1975. The fourth portable, built in 1970, houses the library and was not tested for mold.

The board is looking at either replacing the portables with brand new ones or shuttering the school altogether and busing students to other schools in the area.

Public consultation is in the works to determine what the board should do.