  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
After a storied 108 years, Ministik School faces an uncertain future.
 
The Elk Island Public School board of trustees voted to consider closing Ministik School at their December 15 meeting.
 
Attendance at the school has risen over the past few years, this year has 127 students enrolled with a capacity for 139. The school, however, is expected to plateau eventually as Strathcona County is limiting development in the school's enrollment boundaries.
 
That's not the biggest issue facing the school though.
 
"We have been working with lead in the water," explains Trina Boymook, chair of the Board of Trustees for Elk Island Public Schools. "Now over the summer, it has been discovered that we have mold."
 
The lead in the water means the pipes are flushed for 30 seconds every morning to try and reduce the amount. The mold was discovered in the three portables which were built in 1975. The fourth portable, built in 1970, houses the library and was not tested for mold.
 
The board is looking at either replacing the portables with brand new ones or shuttering the school altogether and busing students to other schools in the area.
 
Public consultation is in the works to determine what the board should do.

More Local News

Redwater Council kicks fitness club into gear

At their December 20 meeting, Redwater Town Council was forced to place a sunset clause on the local fitness club.

EIPS Board faces tough decision on Ministik School

After a storied 108 years, Ministik School faces an uncertain future.

Bruderheim councillors shocked at loader repair bill

Bruderheim Town Council is asking questions after seeing the repair bill for the town's front-end loader.

$7-million in damages from Sherwood Park fire

$7-million in damages are being reported from a weekend fire in Sherwood Park.

Chamber questioning local tax inaccuracies

Fort Saskatchewan's Chamber of Commerce is questioning the City of Fort Saskatchewan's mill rate.

Citizens bringing warmth to Fort Saskatchewan

A group of Fort Saskatchewan citizens are 'Sharing the Warmth.'

Local mom gets helping hand for the holidays

A struggling Fort mom got a hand up for the holidays, courtesy of Heartland Ford and an anonymous local buisness.

Beating the darkness and winter blues

Feeling like there's not enough sunshine in your life? You're not alone.

Cold-hearted crooks take war memorial plaques

Four war memorial plaques were stolen from Strathcona County.

Students and seniors spread Christmas cheer

Two different generations came together to share in the Christmas spirit this afternoon (December 20).

Missing councillors frusturates mayor; delays Redwater resolution

A decision to re-appoint two members of the Redwater Library Board will be postponed until the new year.

Georgina Simpson rewarded for shopping local

Shopping local has paid off for Georgina Simpson.

It's almost too late to mail Christmas cheer

Still have to send packages in time for Christmas? Hurry, time's running out!

Tire pressure something to keep in mind this winter

With the wild fluctuation in temperatures, it's important to keep an eye on tire pressure.

STARS dispatched after head-on collision

STARS was dispatched to a serious accident on Highway 825, north of Fort Saskatchewan.

Victim Services keeping an eye on elder abuse

Fort Saskatchewan Victim Services is spreading awareness on elder abuse.

Parents, landlord out money after Positivity Preschool closure

The sudden closure of Positivity Preschool has everyone scratching their heads.

ATM stolen from local hotel

Police are looking for three suspects after an ATM theft.

Idle free helps keep air clean

The less idling, the better for the air we breathe.

Morinville to receive full-time Fire Chief

Morinville is excited to be moving to a full-time Fire Chief in the new year.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Base layer important when exercising outside

Missing 18-year-old woman found

No injuries in Sherwood Park fire

Four people taken to hospital after Saturday collision

Community joins Food Bank in spreading the gift of giving

Two Fort Sask men charged in forcible confinement case

Are cell phones a good Christmas gift?

Selling a house? Tawnie Misik says to be patient

Multiple accidents reported Friday night

Extreme cold warning in effect for majority of Alberta

Missing: Rachael McNeilly

Sturgeon County approves budget, taxes up 1.32 per cent

Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta remains truck country

Online scammers take joy out of Christmas

Strathcona RCMP thank public for help finding Daniel Gallant

Liquor store regulations proposed

Bruderheim honours local hero with renovated arena

Busiest time of the year for engagments and local jeweler

Council holds power over new Highway 21 traffic lights

James Mosher co-stars in A Miracle on Christmas Lake

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

AMBHL: Fort Sask Bantam AAA Rangers vs.St. Albert Sabres

22 December 2016 7:00 pm

Akinsdale arena, St. Albert





Shake the Tree

23 December 2016 7:45 am

, Fort Saskatchewan





Operation Red Nose

23 December 2016 9:00 pm - 24 December 2016 3:00 am

, Fort Saskatchewan





A Messy Family Christmas Eve

24 December 2016 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

St. George's Anglican Church (780-998-3620), Fort Saskatchewan





BNI Lunch Meeting

29 December 2016 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Southfort Inn, Fort Saskatchewan





Operation Red Nose

30 December 2016 9:00 pm - 01 January 2017 3:00 am

, Fort Saskatchewan





New Year's Eve in the Fort

31 December 2016 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Fort Heritage Precinct, Fort Saskatchewan





Login