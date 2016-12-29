Scott Cook to release unique new album

Next month, a Sherwood Park-based artist will introduce his latest material.



"Further Down the Line" is the sixth record from Scott Cook and the Second Chances, it will be released on January 27.



However, this won't be your typical album.



"This one is kind of the fruits of the last year and a half in terms of songwriting," said Cook. "I've put it together with a book because I'm coming up on my 10th anniversary of doing this full time."

The 132 page soft cover book includes photos and stories of Cook's experiences in the last decade.



"It's the most ambitious CD package that I've put together so far; I'm really excited to get my hands on it!"



The package will also include lyrics and chords to the songs.

An album release show will take place the same day (January 27) at the Shell Theatre.