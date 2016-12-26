École Parc Élémentaire fostering innovative children

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
École Parc Élémentaire recently celebrated their third annual Innovation Week.
 
Throughout the week of December 19-22, students in grades three through six were challenged to create a solution or answer a question—using the skills they’re learning in class—to a real-life issue. Projects ranged in theme and level of difficulty and included plastic clothing, stop-motion animation and hovercrafts.
 
“Every year we organize Innovation Week as a way to help our students understand that what they’re learning in the classroom has real-world applications,” said Ryan Layton, the principal at École Parc Élémentaire. “Not only do students get a hands-on learning experience, they also get to work as a team, collaborate, think creatively and experiment. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
 
The idea for Innovation Week four years ago when École Parc Élémentaire moved from Rudolf Hennig, where students were able to take part in a science fair.
 
Innovation Week was created to recognize not all students have interests that pertain to science, and lets them to pursue any topic of choice.
 
"Generally in a science fair, they had to stick within the guidelines of whatever units they were studying that year," added Layton. "The Innovation Week allows the kids to pick an area of interest to them, and then decide on what they want to do. And so then what they're doing is now utilizing those skills that they're picking up with research, collaboration, and communication, and applying that in something that's important to them."
 
Looking ahead, the school plans to grow the event even more as a tool to foster creativity and innovation among students.
 
"We don't have any sort of prize," said Layton. "What we're trying to do is really let the students know that whatever they do is awesome for where they are in their understanding of things. Because it's an area of interest to them, they become so excited and self-directed that really that's the prize at the end of the day."   

