Goodbye door-to-door energy sales

It's looking like energy door-to-door sales are becoming a thing of the past.

As of January 1, residents throughout Alberta will no longer have to experience opening their doors to misleading and often predatory practices of door marketers.

In 2016, the Government of Alberta noticed an outcry from Albertans in regards to door-to-door energy salespeople.

“We heard from Albertans who were fed up with aggressive sales pitches at their doors," said Minister of Service Alberta, Stephanie McLean. "I’m happy that the New Year brings relief for Albertans and I look forward to taking further action to better protect Alberta consumers throughout 2017.”

Included goods and services in this prohibition are the sales of furnaces, natural gas and electricity energy contracts, water heaters, windows, air conditioners and energy audits. Failure to comply with the ban can lead to companies facing charges under the Fair Trading Act ( FTA ). Charges can include a fine up to $300,000, imprisonment for up to two years or administrative penalties of up to $100,000.

If residents are visited by door-to-door sales, it is in their rights to never feel pressured to sign a contract on your own doorstep. Residents should be cautious of any offer made to them at their place of residence and always ask for official company-issued identification.

Anyone who feels uncomfortable or threatened in a door-to-door sales, or have any questions, can call the consumer protection line at 1 (877) 427-4088 or you can visit servicealberta.ca to learn more about consumer rights.