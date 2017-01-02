  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
It's looking like energy door-to-door sales are becoming a thing of the past.
 
As of January 1, residents throughout Alberta will no longer have to experience opening their doors to misleading and often predatory practices of door marketers.
 
In 2016, the Government of Alberta noticed an outcry from Albertans in regards to door-to-door energy salespeople.
 
“We heard from Albertans who were fed up with aggressive sales pitches at their doors," said Minister of Service Alberta, Stephanie McLean. "I’m happy that the New Year brings relief for Albertans and I look forward to taking further action to better protect Alberta consumers throughout 2017.”
 
Included goods and services in this prohibition are the sales of furnaces, natural gas and electricity energy contracts, water heaters, windows, air conditioners and energy audits. Failure to comply with the ban can lead to companies facing charges under the Fair Trading Act (FTA). Charges can include a fine up to $300,000, imprisonment for up to two years or administrative penalties of up to $100,000.
 
If residents are visited by door-to-door sales, it is in their rights to never feel pressured to sign a contract on your own doorstep. Residents should be cautious of any offer made to them at their place of residence and always ask for official company-issued identification.
 
Redwater banned all door-to-door sales in November.
 
Anyone who feels uncomfortable or threatened in a door-to-door sales, or have any questions, can call the consumer protection line at 1 (877) 427-4088 or you can visit servicealberta.ca to learn more about consumer rights.
 

More Local News

Goodbye door-to-door energy sales

It's looking like energy door-to-door sales are becoming a thing of the past.

Fort Cinema offers refreshing change from big franchises

There's a lot to be said about keeping things traditional.

New vehicle on patrol for Municipal Enforcement

A fourth Municipal Enforcement patrol vehicle will soon be ready to serve the city.

Attempted break and enter in Bruderheim

Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who tried to break into a Bruderheim home.

Fort Saskatchewan's top news stories of 2016

As the year winds down, it's time to take a look back at the biggest stories of 2016.

Mayor Katchur's look back on 2016 and ahead to 2017

With New Year's Eve fast approaching, there is a lot to look forward to in 2017.

Celebrate the New Year with family

Families now have a place to celebrate the New Year!

Sturgeon County offering a different way of paying taxes

Sturgeon County has another way its citizens can pay their taxes.

Scott Cook to release unique new album

Next month, a Sherwood Park-based musician will introduce his latest material.

Hitchhiker dies in Highway 21 collision

A 28-year-old man is dead following a collision early Wednesday morning (December 28).

Bruderheim looks to tap into United Way programs

Bruderheim's mayor is delighted with the programs United Way offers to help communities.

Strathcona County wins again with transparent financial reporting

Strathcona County has earned another significant award.

Concrete goals will help fitness resolutions

With a new year comes a new outlook and for many, that means a decision to get into a healthier lifestyle.

Police looking for Stephen Robinchaud

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for Stephen Robinchaud.

Prepaid or Plan: Which is your best option?

How do you know whether to go prepaid or with a plan when looking for a new phone?

New year, new taxes for Albertans

Time to stock up, with the new year comes new taxes and tax increases.

Sturgeon and Westlock Foundations merge for the better

Sturgeon Foundation and Westlock Foundation have been merged into a single group.

Updated: fatal crash on Highway 21

A morning crash shut down Highway 21 south of Sherwood Park this morning (December 28).

Fort drivers thinking twice before driving impaired

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are impressed with the low numbers for impaired driving.

Local mother's murderer files for appeal

After being found guilty of the murder of a local mother of three, Mark Lindsay is appealing his conviction.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Fort residents looking for value vacations in Cuba and Mexico

Grant for Judo provincials in 2017

A new home for the Chamber of Commerce

École Parc Élémentaire fostering innovative children

Updated: police say Walker returned to owner

Candy Cane Checkstops: a sweet reward for sober drivers

Plenty happening to keep busy over Christmas break

Santa Claus excited to visit Fort Saskatchewan

Redwater modernizes CAO Bylaw

Updated: Jerry Sullivan of Sherwood Park found

Christmas is the perfect time to shop local

Tips on prepping for finals

Redwater Council kicks fitness club into gear

Local Legion has executive change up

EIPS Board faces tough decision on Ministik School

Bruderheim councillors shocked at loader repair bill

$7-million in damages from Sherwood Park fire

Chamber questioning local tax inaccuracies

Citizens bringing warmth to Fort Saskatchewan

Local mom gets helping hand for the holidays

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

BNI Lunch Meeting

05 January 2017 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Southfort Inn, Fort Saskatchewan





CJHL: Edmonton Mustangs vs. Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks

06 January 2017 8:00 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





Fort Saskatchewan Pottery Guild Class Registration

07 January 2017 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Dow Centennial Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AMHL: Fort Sask Midget AAA Rangers vs. St. Albert Raiders

07 January 2017 1:45 pm

Akinsdale arena, St. Albert





AMMHL: KC Centennials vs. Fort Sask Minor Midget AAA Rangers

07 January 2017 5:00 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AJFHL: Calgary Warriors vs. Fort Saskatchewan Fury

07 January 2017 7:30 pm

Dow Centennial Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AMBHL: Lloydminster Bobcats vs. Fort Sask Bantam AAA The

08 January 2017 12:15 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





Login