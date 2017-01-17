Corner Gas star Brent Butt sells out Shell Theatre

One of Canada's top comedians will entertain the Shell Theatre on Wednesday night (January 18).

After his first trip through town over a decade ago, Corner Gas creator Brent Butt returns to the Shell Theatre stage in Fort Saskatchewan; once again in front of a sold out crowd of 536.

"It's always good to see the community's commitment to comedy, and their commitment to culture by selling out the show," said Shell Theatre supervisor Josh Gennings.

Brent Butt is in the middle of a tour across Canada, after the Fort, his next show will be in Medicine Hat on Thursday night.

Before the show, The MNKD will be performing on the Agrium intermission stage with Jamie Hutchinson opening for Butt.

Show time is 7:30 p.m.